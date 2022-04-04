Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220404-N-TR763-1504 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell L. Smith speaks with the crew aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 4. MCPON Smith visited Tripoli to engage with Sailors to and discuss their concerns, quality of life issues and champion Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday's “Get Real, Get Better” initiative. “Get Real, Get Better” is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown)

    MCPON
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

