220404-N-TR763-1504 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell L. Smith speaks with the crew aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 4. MCPON Smith visited Tripoli to engage with Sailors to and discuss their concerns, quality of life issues and champion Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday's “Get Real, Get Better” initiative. “Get Real, Get Better” is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown)

