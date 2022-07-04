Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Catherine Velasco pins the second set of bugles, the symbol of leadership and communication, on her father’s collar at the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) North Fire Department on Apr 07, 2022 as part of the pinning ceremony. [Image 3 of 3]

    Catherine Velasco pins the second set of bugles, the symbol of leadership and communication, on her father’s collar at the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) North Fire Department on Apr 07, 2022 as part of the pinning ceremony.

    TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Kelly Haux 

    Tooele Army Depot

    Newly promoted Assistant Fire Chief Andreas Velasco addresses fellow fire fighters during the conclusion of his pinning ceremony on Apr 07, 2022 at Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) North Fire Department.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7139807
    VIRIN: 220407-O-OZ783-036
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US 
    This work, Catherine Velasco pins the second set of bugles, the symbol of leadership and communication, on her father's collar at the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) North Fire Department on Apr 07, 2022 as part of the pinning ceremony. [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS

    Restoring Traditions at the TEAD-N Fire Department
    Restoring Traditions at the TEAD-N Fire Department
    Restoring Traditions at the TEAD-N Fire Department

    #Community
    #Professionalism
    #JMC
    #TEAD
    #TooeleArmyDepot

