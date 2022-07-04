Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 16:44 Photo ID: 7139807 VIRIN: 220407-O-OZ783-036 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 2.26 MB Location: TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Catherine Velasco pins the second set of bugles, the symbol of leadership and communication, on her father’s collar at the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) North Fire Department on Apr 07, 2022 as part of the pinning ceremony. [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.