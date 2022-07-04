Newly promoted Assistant Fire Chief Andreas Velasco addresses fellow fire fighters during the conclusion of his pinning ceremony on Apr 07, 2022 at Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) North Fire Department.
This work, Catherine Velasco pins the second set of bugles, the symbol of leadership and communication, on her father’s collar at the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) North Fire Department on Apr 07, 2022 as part of the pinning ceremony. [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Restoring Traditions at the TEAD-N Fire Department
