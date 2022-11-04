Restoring Traditions at the TEAD-N Fire Department

TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, Utah – On April 07 Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) Fire Department – North conducted a Pinning Ceremony for Captain Arnoldo Velasco, recently promoted from Fire Department Captain to Assistant Fire Chief. This type of ceremony was an event absent from the department’s typical routine due to policy restrictions and more recently to COVID-19. For thirteen years Arnoldo Velasco has been a part of the TEAD-N fire department and his advancement in responsibility not only indicates his expertise and skill, but the trust of his fellow team members.



Similar to the United State Army, which maintains a rich tradition of ceremonies to commemorate significant events, Fire Departments have their own culture of heroism to observe and celebrate with their fellow fire fighters. Typically a pinning ceremony is dedicated not only to an advancement in rank, but also for a new apparatus operator or the welcoming of newly minted fire fighters to the team. One of the symbols of this tradition is the fire fighter badge itself.



“Let us not forget” said Fire Chief Steve Griffith, “The Fire Fighter Badge is representative of authority, but more importantly, protection. It is a symbol of our commitment to stand in the public’s defense.”



During the ceremony Chief Griffith further explained a Fire Fighter’s badge is an icon steeped with history and a unique representation, not only honoring first responders of the past, but maintaining their rich heritage. The shape of the Maltese Cross honors their beginnings as part of the order of St. Johns, the Knights Hospitaler’s who fought to defend the island of Malta. The ‘Scramble’ or seal in the center of the badge, has various tools of a firefighter’s trade, an ax, ladder, pipe pole and bugle representing leadership and communication. Finally the color red is not only the figurative color of flame but for visibility purposes, to stand out and draw attention.



“I am grateful” said Arnoldo Velasco, “to have earned the trust of my peers and superiors, to be given this higher level of responsibility and continue to maintain the public trust. It fills my heart with pride and gratitude for my son and daughter to participate in this ceremony.”



Arnoldo’s Son, Andreas Velasco, and daughter Catherine Velasco, closed the ceremony with the pinning of two bugles, the symbol of communication, seniority and leadership, upon Velasco’s collar.



About TOOELE ARMY DEPOT: The Tooele Army Depot was established in 1942 as the Tooele Ordnance Depot, and for 79 years it has committed itself to readiness and rapid munitions response for America’s allies and warfighters. Tooele Army Depot provides storage, maintenance and logistics capability under the Army’s Joint Munitions Command (JMC). The Depot specializes in providing services in ammunition equipment prototype design, development, manufacturing and fielding. The depot also develops innovative Ammunition Peculiar Equipment (APE) used for demilitarization, as well as completing renovation, modification, modernization and maintenance of conventional-type munitions.

