Restoring Traditions at the TEAD-N Fire Department

Catherine Velasco pins the second set of bugles, the symbol of leadership and communication, on her father’s collar at the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) North Fire Department on Apr 07, 2022 as part of the pinning ceremony.

