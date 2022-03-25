Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AF Sustainment Center members take flight [Image 14 of 14]

    AF Sustainment Center members take flight

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Sixteen members of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, take a photo with the flight crew following an orientation flight aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing March 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 12:39
    Photo ID: 7139150
    VIRIN: 220325-F-EW270-1268
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Sustainment Center members take flight [Image 14 of 14], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight
    AF Sustainment Center members take flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSC
    Sustainment Center
    ReserveReady
    TeamTinker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT