Sixteen members of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, take a photo with the flight crew following an orientation flight aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing March 25, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 12:39
|Photo ID:
|7139149
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-EW270-1267
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AF Sustainment Center members take flight [Image 14 of 14], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
