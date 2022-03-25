Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF Sustainment Center members take flight

    AF Sustainment Center members take flight

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 from the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 507th Air Refueling Wing March 25, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Sustainment Center members take flight, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSC
    Sustainment Center
    ReserveReady
    TeamTinker

