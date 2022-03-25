Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF Sustainment Center members take flight

    AF Sustainment Center members take flight

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 465th Air Refueling Squadron flight crew gathers for a photo following an orientation flight for sixteen members of the Air Force Sustainment Center March 25, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022
    Photo ID: 7139148
    VIRIN: 220325-F-EW270-1254
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Sustainment Center members take flight, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSC
    Sustainment Center
    TeamTinker
    . ReserveReady

