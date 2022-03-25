The 465th Air Refueling Squadron flight crew gathers for a photo following an orientation flight for sixteen members of the Air Force Sustainment Center March 25, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 12:39 Photo ID: 7139148 VIRIN: 220325-F-EW270-1254 Resolution: 5248x3787 Size: 1.16 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Sustainment Center members take flight [Image 14 of 14], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.