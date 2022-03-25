Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 25, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kimberly Nelson, an occupational therapy assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Occupational Therapy Clinic, applies heat and weight to a patient’s wrist. Nelson, a native of Allen, Texas, says, “We strive to get patients back to everyday life activities, and able to perform their jobs.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesNHJax

