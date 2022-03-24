Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 3, 2022) - Lt. Matthew Martin, a resident physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Clinic, participates in a suturing workshop. Martin, a native of Evansville, Indiana, holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from A.T. Still University – Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Martin says, “Occasionally honing our skills on tasks not used everyday is important so we are able to provide the best, full scope care to our patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

