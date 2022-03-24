Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 3, 2022) - Lt. Matthew Martin, a resident physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Family Medicine Clinic, participates in a suturing workshop. Martin, a native of Evansville, Indiana, holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from A.T. Still University – Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Martin says, “Occasionally honing our skills on tasks not used everyday is important so we are able to provide the best, full scope care to our patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

