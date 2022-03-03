Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 3, 2022) - Regina Jones, a dental assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic, prepares instruments. Jones, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “It’s important that we make sure our sailors are ready for deployment and up to healthy standards.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 11:05
    Photo ID: 7138803
    VIRIN: 220303-N-QA097-033
    Resolution: 1512x1830
    Size: 405.91 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Occupational Therapy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Clinic
    instruments
    Surgery
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Maxillofacial
    Oral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT