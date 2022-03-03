Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 3, 2022) - Regina Jones, a dental assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic, prepares instruments. Jones, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “It’s important that we make sure our sailors are ready for deployment and up to healthy standards.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

