Visiting climate activist and poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner, left, Kwajalein High School employee Marina Joseph, right, and members of the Ri-Katak student program enjoyed a potluck reception following a school assembly March 25, 2022. During her tour of the Ebeye and Kwajalein communities, Jetñil-Kijiner met with students, shared her creative work and delivered writing workshops on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 03:06
|Photo ID:
|7138212
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-RI322-0273
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|336.28 KB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein [Image 4 of 4], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Climate Activist Poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT