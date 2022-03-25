Visiting climate activist and poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner, left, Kwajalein High School employee Marina Joseph, right, and members of the Ri-Katak student program enjoyed a potluck reception following a school assembly March 25, 2022. During her tour of the Ebeye and Kwajalein communities, Jetñil-Kijiner met with students, shared her creative work and delivered writing workshops on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 03:06 Photo ID: 7138212 VIRIN: 220325-A-RI322-0273 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 336.28 KB Location: MH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein [Image 4 of 4], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.