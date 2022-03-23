Climate activist and poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner shared her creative work with the garrison community during a special presentation at the Island Memorial Chapel on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, March 23, 2022. During her visit, Jetñil-Kijiner met with students, toured the Ebeye and Kwajalein communities and delivered student writing workshops. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 03:06 Photo ID: 7138210 VIRIN: 220325-A-RI322-0203 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 184.58 KB Location: MH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein [Image 4 of 4], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.