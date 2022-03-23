Climate activist and poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner shared her creative work with the garrison community during a special presentation at the Island Memorial Chapel on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, March 23, 2022. During her visit, Jetñil-Kijiner met with students, toured the Ebeye and Kwajalein communities and delivered student writing workshops. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
Climate Activist Poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein
