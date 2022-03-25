Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein

Climate activist and poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner performed selections from her

original creative work during an assembly for Kwajalein High School students on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll March 25, 2022. During her visit, Jetñil-Kijiner also toured the Ebeye and Kwajalein communities and delivered student writing workshops. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

