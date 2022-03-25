Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein [Image 4 of 4]

    Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Kwajalein High School faculty and members of the Ri-Katak student program formed a receiving line to thank their visitor, climate activist and poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner, following a student assembly at the Davye Davis Multi-Purpose Room at Kwajalein High School on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll March 25, 2022. During her visit to the atoll, Jetñil-Kijiner toured the Ebeye and Kwajalein communities, shared her creative work and delivered student writing workshops. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

