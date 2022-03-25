Kwajalein High School faculty and members of the Ri-Katak student program formed a receiving line to thank their visitor, climate activist and poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner, following a student assembly at the Davye Davis Multi-Purpose Room at Kwajalein High School on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll March 25, 2022. During her visit to the atoll, Jetñil-Kijiner toured the Ebeye and Kwajalein communities, shared her creative work and delivered student writing workshops. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
Climate Activist Poet Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner Visits Ebeye, Kwajalein
