Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills

Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji Marines and hunters from the Gotemba Hunters’ Association season freshly cut boar during a life skills class, Gotemba, Japan, April 6, 2022. As part of an ongoing life skills program, hunters from the association taught Marines about various hunting and trapping procedures used on the installation, and how to prepare a wild boar. The lessons are part of an overall life skills program, made up of volunteers, aimed to deliver a variety of experiences to junior Marines and Sailors living in the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

