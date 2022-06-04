Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills

Lance Cpl. Ivan Chavez, non-tactical vehicle section motor vehicle operator, and Lance Cpl. Severo Luna, an Operation Fuji Express duty driver, skin a wild boar caught on the installation, Gotemba, Japan, April 6, 2022. As part of an ongoing life skills program, hunters from the Gotemba Hunters’ Association taught Marines about various hunting and trapping procedures used on the installation, and how to prepare a wild boar. The lessons are part of an overall life skills program, made up of volunteers, aimed to deliver a variety of experiences to junior Marines and Sailors living in the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

