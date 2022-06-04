Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills [Image 6 of 10]

    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Lance Cpl. Jose Magallon, non-tactical vehicle section motor vehicle operator, skins a wild boar caught on the installation, Gotemba, Japan, April 6, 2022. As part of an ongoing life skills program, hunters from the Gotemba Hunters’ Association taught Marines about various hunting and trapping procedures used on the installation, and how to prepare a wild boar. The lessons are part of an overall life skills program, made up of volunteers, aimed to deliver a variety of experiences to junior Marines and Sailors living in the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 21:35
    Photo ID: 7138039
    VIRIN: 220406-D-ZO853-322
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.54 MB
    Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills [Image 10 of 10], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills
    Gotemba Hunters' Association teaches Marines survival life skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hunting
    camp fuji
    catc
    life skills
    hunters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT