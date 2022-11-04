Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion [Image 4 of 22]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    An audience member asks a question during a Business Executives for National Security industry discussion with Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks; Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) / Chief Financial Officer Mike McCord; and Deborah G. Rosenblum, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs, who is performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, at the National Defense University, Washington, D.C., April 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 18:20
    Photo ID: 7137879
    VIRIN: 220411-D-BN624-0251
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    DepSecDef
    NDU
    Kathleen Hicks

