Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks participates in a Business Executives for National Security industry discussion, with Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) / Chief Financial Officer Mike McCord; and Deborah G. Rosenblum, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs, and who is performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, at the National Defense University, Washington, D.C., April 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

