Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 18:21 Photo ID: 7137885 VIRIN: 220411-D-BN624-0298 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 43.15 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion [Image 22 of 22], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.