Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion [Image 12 of 22]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    \Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks participates in a Business Executives for National Security industry discussion, at the National Defense University, Washington, D.C., April 11, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 18:19
    Photo ID: 7137887
    VIRIN: 220411-D-BN624-0321
    Resolution: 5704x3803
    Size: 17.69 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion [Image 22 of 22], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Defense Secretary Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Participates in Industry Discussion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DepSecDef
    NDU
    Kathleen Hicks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT