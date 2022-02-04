Airmen and their families board a bus to simulate going on a deployment during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 2, 2022. KUDOS is a program developed to provide military children with a deeper understanding of their parent’s deployment experiences in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 09:06
|Photo ID:
|7136705
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-CJ696-1187
|Resolution:
|7658x5105
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KUDOS program gives kids a taste of deployment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
