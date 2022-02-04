Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUDOS program gives kids a taste of deployment [Image 5 of 7]

    KUDOS program gives kids a taste of deployment

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A child completes a checkpoint requirement to simulate a personnel deployment function line during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 2, 2022. KUDOS is a program developed to provide military children with a deeper understanding of their parent’s deployment experiences in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 09:06
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KUDOS program gives kids a taste of deployment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Family
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    KUDOS

