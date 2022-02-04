Children from Team Little Rock paint each other’s faces during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 2, 2022. KUDOS is a program developed to provide military children with a deeper understanding of their parent’s deployment experiences in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 09:06 Photo ID: 7136703 VIRIN: 220402-F-CJ696-1566 Resolution: 7249x4833 Size: 5.17 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KUDOS program gives kids a taste of deployment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.