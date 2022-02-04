Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Children from Team Little Rock paint each other’s faces during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 2, 2022. KUDOS is a program developed to provide military children with a deeper understanding of their parent’s deployment experiences in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 09:06
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KUDOS program gives kids a taste of deployment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Family
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    KUDOS

