KUDOS program gives kids a taste of deployment

Master Sgt. Lindy Everton, 19th Mission Support Group enlisted executive officer, left, and her son, Parker Everton, 3, right, take aim with a toy gun during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 2, 2022. KUDOS is a program that consists of many activities and displays to give children a deeper understanding of the processes their parents go through when deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 09:05
|Photo ID:
|7136701
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-CJ696-1444
|Resolution:
|7528x5019
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
