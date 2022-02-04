Master Sgt. Lindy Everton, 19th Mission Support Group enlisted executive officer, left, and her son, Parker Everton, 3, right, take aim with a toy gun during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 2, 2022. KUDOS is a program that consists of many activities and displays to give children a deeper understanding of the processes their parents go through when deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7136701 VIRIN: 220402-F-CJ696-1444 Resolution: 7528x5019 Size: 3.47 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KUDOS program gives kids a taste of deployment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.