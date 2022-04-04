INTERNATIONAL SNIPER COMPETITION

U.S. Army Staff Sgt Benjamin Holley, a Army Sniper assigned to Headquarters, Headquqrters Company, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, fires his M110 Sniper Rifle at his assigned targets during the "Mystery Box" event on Burroughs Range, Fort Benning Ga., April 4, 2022. These snipers are the best from their home Units and have come to prove they are the best. (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Staff Sgt Austin Berner)

