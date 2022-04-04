INTERNATIONAL SNIPER COMPETITION

U.S. Army Staff Sgt Nathan McGowna, a Army Sniper assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, uses a spotting scope to help his team mate during the "Mystery Box" event on Burroughs Range, Fort Benning Ga., April 4, 2022. These snipers are the best from their home Units and have come to prove they are the best. (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Staff Sgt Austin Berner)

