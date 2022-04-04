U.S. Army Staff Sgt Tristin Ivkov,Sgt Adam Berke, and Spc Max Miller, assigned to Headquaters, Headquarters Company, 1st Battlaion, 157th Infantry Regiment, Colorado National Guard, walk together as a team after the "Know Your Offset" event on Galloway Range, Fort Benning Ga., April 4, 2022. These snipers are the best from their home Units and have come to prove they are the best. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt Austin Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 18:22 Photo ID: 7136173 VIRIN: 220404-A-BZ540-0017 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.6 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, INTERNATIONAL SNIPER COMPETITION [Image 62 of 62], by SSG Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.