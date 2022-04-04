Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTERNATIONAL SNIPER COMPETITION

    INTERNATIONAL SNIPER COMPETITION

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt Tristin Ivkov,Sgt Adam Berke, and Spc Max Miller, assigned to Headquaters, Headquarters Company, 1st Battlaion, 157th Infantry Regiment, Colorado National Guard, walk together as a team after the "Know Your Offset" event on Galloway Range, Fort Benning Ga., April 4, 2022. These snipers are the best from their home Units and have come to prove they are the best. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt Austin Berner)

    Sniper
    Fort Benning
    Sniper Competition
    Death From Afar

