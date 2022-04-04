Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle Management Airmen work day and night to keep vehicles serviceable [Image 10 of 10]

    Vehicle Management Airmen work day and night to keep vehicles serviceable

    KUWAIT

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cory Clary, main shop non-commissioned officer in charge of the Vehicle Management Flight, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, repairs fuel issues on an International 4400 water truck engine at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 4, 2022. He repaired the truck so that it could be serviceable and operate around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Management Airmen work day and night to keep vehicles serviceable [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

