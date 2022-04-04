U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cory Clary, main shop non-commissioned officer in charge of the Vehicle Management Flight, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, repairs fuel issues on an International 4400 water truck engine at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 4, 2022. He repaired the truck so that it could be serviceable and operate around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 07:15
|Photo ID:
|7135523
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-XC675-013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.25 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vehicle Management Airmen work day and night to keep vehicles serviceable [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT