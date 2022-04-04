Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle Management Airmen work day and night to keep vehicles serviceable

    KUWAIT

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Knight, left, customer service non-commissioned officer in charge of the Vehicle Management Flight, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Garrett Goss, customer service representative, 386th ELRS, lubricate the hinges of a Caterpillar front bucket loader at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 4, 2022. As the final hands on the vehicle before it went back to the customer, they performed a quality check and added any finishing touches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Location: KW
    mechanic
    maintenance
    vehicle management
    ELRS
    VCO

