Vehicle Management Airmen work day and night to keep vehicles serviceable

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Knight, left, customer service non-commissioned officer in charge of the Vehicle Management Flight, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Garrett Goss, customer service representative, 386th ELRS, lubricate the hinges of a Caterpillar front bucket loader at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 4, 2022. As the final hands on the vehicle before it went back to the customer, they performed a quality check and added any finishing touches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

