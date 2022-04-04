U.S. Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Vehicle Management Flight secure a mock up of body panels on a damaged bus before making the cuts on the sheet metal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 4, 2022. It is a standard practice in metal fabrication to check for fit, then trim. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 07:15
|Photo ID:
|7135510
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-XC675-022
|Resolution:
|5014x3336
|Size:
|8.36 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vehicle Management Airmen work day and night to keep vehicles serviceable [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT