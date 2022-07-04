Airmen Conduct Deployment Training

Captain James Pyjas and Major Westley Britt fly their C-17 Globemaster III over Niagara Falls during Readiness Exercise, April 7, 2022. The purpose of the Readiness Exercise is to demonstrate the 107th Attack Wing’s capability to generate personnel and cargo under contested, degraded and operationally limited conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Daniel Meade)

