Airmen Conduct Deployment Training

Senior Airman Nathan Wojtkowiak, a Heavy Mobile Mechanic for the Logistics Readiness Squadron of the 107th Attack Wing, dons his helmet during a Readiness Exercise on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, Niagara Falls NY, April 7, 2022. The purpose of the Readiness Exercise is to demonstrate the 107th Attack Wing’s capability to generate personnel and cargo under contested, degraded and operationally limited conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Daniel Meade)

Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US