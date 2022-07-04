Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training [Image 6 of 7]

    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Meade 

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    An airman attached to a C-17 Globemaster III looks over the aircraft upon its landing on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, Niagara Falls NY during Readiness Exercise, April 7, 2022. The purpose of the Readiness Exercise is to demonstrate the 107th Attack Wing’s capability to generate personnel and cargo under contested, degraded and operationally limited conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Daniel Meade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 14:46
    Photo ID: 7134991
    VIRIN: 220407-Z-XQ203-1207
    Resolution: 3418x2282
    Size: 374.94 KB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Conduct Deployment Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Daniel Meade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training
    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training
    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training
    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training
    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training
    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training
    Airmen Conduct Deployment Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Readiness
    NYANG
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT