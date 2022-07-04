Airmen Conduct Deployment Training

An airman attached to a C-17 Globemaster III looks over the aircraft upon its landing on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, Niagara Falls NY during Readiness Exercise, April 7, 2022. The purpose of the Readiness Exercise is to demonstrate the 107th Attack Wing’s capability to generate personnel and cargo under contested, degraded and operationally limited conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Daniel Meade)

