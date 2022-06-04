Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Air National Guard builds partnerships at FIDAE

    CHILE

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Chilean Air Force aircrew members and members of the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Operations Group pose for a group photo after an orientation flight at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. The Nevada ANG brought their C-130H modified with 8-blade propellers to FIDAE, a capability that the Chilean Air Force will be adding to their C-130’s in the coming months.

    Chile
    Partnership
    C-130
    Nevada Air National Guard
    AFSOUTH
    FIDAE2022

