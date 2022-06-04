Nevada Air National Guard builds partnerships at FIDAE

U.S. Air Force Col. Evan Kirkwood, 152nd Operations Group Commander, Nevada Air National Guard presents a signed photograph of their C-130H Hercules deploying their aerial firefighting system to Chilean Air Force aircrew members after an orientation flight at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. The Nevada ANG brought their C-130H modified with 8-blade propellers to FIDAE, a capability that the Chilean Air Force will be adding to their C-130’s in the coming months.

