Mr. James Hursch (left), Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, visits the Nevada Air National Guard C-130H static display at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2022. Mr. Hursch coined several of the members of the team thanking them for representing the U.S. at the weeklong international event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 21:09 Photo ID: 7134728 VIRIN: 220406-F-US975-294 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 9.51 MB Location: CL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Air National Guard builds partnerships at FIDAE [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.