Nevada Air National Guard builds partnerships at FIDAE

Mr. James Hursch (left), Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, visits the Nevada Air National Guard C-130H static display at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2022. Mr. Hursch coined several of the members of the team thanking them for representing the U.S. at the weeklong international event.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 21:09
|Photo ID:
|7134728
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-US975-294
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
