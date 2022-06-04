Chilean Air Force aircrew members pose with the gift photograph that they received from the Nevada Air National Guard after their orientation flight at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. The Nevada ANG brought their C-130H modified with 8-blade propellers to FIDAE, a capability that the Chilean Air Force will be adding to their C-130’s in the coming months
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 21:09
|Photo ID:
|7134730
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-US975-420
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Air National Guard builds partnerships at FIDAE [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS
