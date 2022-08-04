U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Melissa Hull, 647th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents a lei to MWD Zeus, during a retirement ceremony April 8, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Chewy served at JBPHH for eight years as a drug detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 21:06 Photo ID: 7134725 VIRIN: 220408-F-JB127-0013 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.91 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBPHH MWDs Chewy and Zeus celebrate retirement [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.