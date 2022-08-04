Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH MWDs Chewy and Zeus celebrate retirement [Image 10 of 12]

    JBPHH MWDs Chewy and Zeus celebrate retirement

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Chewy, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, receives his retirement certificate April 8, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Chewy’s record includes responding to 75 security dispatches involving potential drugs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

