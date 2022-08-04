Chewy, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, receives his retirement certificate April 8, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Chewy’s record includes responding to 75 security dispatches involving potential drugs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 21:05
|Photo ID:
|7134719
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-JB127-0011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, JBPHH MWDs Chewy and Zeus celebrate retirement [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
