JBPHH MWDs Chewy and Zeus celebrate retirement

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicole Fralick, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog kennel master, poses for a photo with her dogs at a retirement ceremony April 8, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Fralick’s three dogs are all retired MWDs, including recently retired MWD Zeus, center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

