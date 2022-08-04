HONOLULU, Hawaii (April 8, 2022) Emily Gonzales, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, collects a water sample at Catlin Park as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 21:05
|Photo ID:
|7134723
|VIRIN:
|220408-N-TO792-1008
|Resolution:
|4572x3048
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Catlin Park long-term monitoring [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
