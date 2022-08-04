Catlin Park long-term monitoring

HONOLULU, Hawaii (April 8, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors Emily Gonzales, front, and Anthony Bird record data and collect water samples at Catlin Park neighborhood as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

