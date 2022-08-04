Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Catlin Park long-term monitoring [Image 1 of 5]

    Catlin Park long-term monitoring

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (April 8, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors Emily Gonzales, front, and Anthony Bird record data and collect water samples at Catlin Park neighborhood as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 21:04
    Photo ID: 7134721
    VIRIN: 220408-N-TO792-1019
    Resolution: 4544x3029
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Catlin Park long-term monitoring [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

