Catlin Park long-term monitoring

HONOLULU, Hawaii (April 8, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor collects a water sample at Catlin Park as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

