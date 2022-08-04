Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Catlin Park long-term monitoring [Image 2 of 5]

    Catlin Park long-term monitoring

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (April 8, 2022) Emily Gonzales, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, collects a water sample at Catlin Park as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 21:04
    Photo ID: 7134722
    VIRIN: 220408-N-TO792-1013
    Resolution: 3788x2525
    Size: 838.21 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Catlin Park long-term monitoring [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Catlin Park long-term monitoring
    Catlin Park long-term monitoring
    Catlin Park long-term monitoring
    Catlin Park long-term monitoring
    Catlin Park long-term monitoring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT