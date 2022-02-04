US Army Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 627th Movement Control Team and 838th Transportation Battalion (SDDC) account for the arrival of U.S. Army equipment at the port in Vlissingen, Netherlands, March 30, 2022. The equipment, belonging the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is deploying to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Photo by: Jeff Jurgensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 06:43 Photo ID: 7133085 VIRIN: 220402-D-DJ117-188 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.81 MB Location: VLISSINGEN, NL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vlissingen port operations swiftly move Army equipment through Europe [Image 5 of 5], by Shaylee Borcsani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.