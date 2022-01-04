Vlissingen port operations swiftly move Army equipment through Europe

US Army Soldiers from the 21th Theater Sustainment Command, 16th Sustainment Brigade and 627th Movement Control Team guide combat equipment aboard rail cars in preparation for onward movement in support of Atlantic Resolve, March 30, 2022. The equipment, belonging the 3rd Battalion, 4th Infantry Division arrived at the port in Vlissingen, Netherlands and will move to locations in Europe as the unit prepares for its nine month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Photo by: Jeff Jurgensen)

